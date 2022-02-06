Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillors spar over parking lot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting held on Saturday witnessed a war of words between ruling and opposition councillors over finalising the rates for the public at the multi-level car parking facility on the premises of the corporation office. The facility has not yet been opened for the public even after its inauguration last year.

BJP councillor Thirumala Anil has demanded that the Rs 30 parking fee for the public should be withdrawn and free parking should be provided to all. However, D R Anil, works standing committee chairman, said that the money would be spent from corporation’s funds and hence the public would be charged for the operation.

BJP councillors made it clear that their vehicles will not be parked inside the parking lot until it is made available to the public free of cost. The BJP alleged that the corporation authorities had gone to Coimbatore to find out a company through a prominent liquor baron in the city. Hence there is corruption and serious irregularities in its construction, councillors alleged.

The BJP boycotted the council after the ruling party took a firm stand that the rates would not be changed. The UDF also demanded that the car parking problem be resolved without extending it indefinitely. At present the rate is Rs 30 for two hours and Rs 15 per hour for the next two hours. If the parking time goes beyond two hours, then the vehicle owners will have to pay Rs 200 which is the tariff for a full day.

This was amended to increase the maximum hourly rate to Rs 10 per hour. Although the agenda was passed with amendments, it was left to the finance committee for reconsidering the rate The finance committee will again discuss the possibility of parking at a special rate with a 25 per cent discount for councillors and staff. Meanwhile, Yuva Morcha staged a protest inside the parking lot demanding free parking. In addition, the council passed a suggestion to relax provisions in the Kovalam -Vizhinjam area development scheme.

Meanwhile, cleaning workers under CITU staged a sit-in in front of the corporation office in protest against the adamant attitude of corporation officials in dealing with their work. The workers alleged that the corporation was seizing their vehicles. However, the corporation did not respond to the issue as the council meeting was in progress.

Difference of opinion

