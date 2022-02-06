STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held with ganja, country bombs

The Vattiyoorkavu police on Friday arrested a three-member gang from a house at Kanirampara and seized ganja and country bombs from them.

Published: 06th February 2022 06:16 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu police on Friday arrested a three-member gang from a house at Kanirampara and seized ganja and country bombs from them. The arrested are Mithun alias Kannan of Thekkada, 27, Sagar alias Kannan at BPK Nagar, 20, Kanjirampara, and Nidhin alias Pappadam of Karakulam, 20. According to the police, several criminal cases were registered against the accused.

