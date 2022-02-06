Three held with ganja, country bombs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu police on Friday arrested a three-member gang from a house at Kanirampara and seized ganja and country bombs from them. The arrested are Mithun alias Kannan of Thekkada, 27, Sagar alias Kannan at BPK Nagar, 20, Kanjirampara, and Nidhin alias Pappadam of Karakulam, 20. According to the police, several criminal cases were registered against the accused.