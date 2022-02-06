STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-member gang sets arsonto bakery

The incident came to light when the local residents saw fumes billowing out from the shop.  By the time the Fire and Rescue Services team reached the spot, the entire shop was gutted. 

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of unidentified miscreants vandalised and set on fire a bakery at Balaramapuram on Saturday. The police said the incident occurred around 2am when a three-member gang came on a motorcycle and hurled a petrol bomb at ‘Mahalakshmi stores’ at Aithiyoor. 

The incident came to light when the local residents saw fumes billowing out from the shop.  By the time the Fire and Rescue Services team reached the spot, the entire shop was gutted. The fire was doused within an hour.  The Balaramapuram police have registered a case and began a probe.

 “According to shop owner Anil Kumar, he neither had enemies nor had any issues with any people recently. We are verifying the CCTV footage in the nearby areas to identify the suspects,” said  S Vinod Kumar, Balaramapuram sub-inspector of police.

Comments

