Foot overbridge at Thiruvananthapuram's East Fort likely to be commissioned in March

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The foot overbridge (FoB) at East Fort, built under the aegis of the city corporation, is all set to be commissioned in the first week of March. The work of the bridge which began in 2019 is 98 per cent complete.

According to officials, the foot overbridge, which is designed in the shape of a fort, is equipped with an elevator for the elderly and differently-abled persons. The opening date, is however, yet to be finalised.

"The main work of the bridge-cum-skywalk is completed. Only electrical installation and touch up works are remaining, which is expected to be over in a month. We are hoping to inaugurate the FoB in the first week of March," said corporation secretary Binu Francis.

The foot overbridge which begins at the front portion of the Gandhi Park passes through the parking bay where Kovalam-bound buses halt and the parking slot where buses arrive from Kovalam. The sophisticated L-shaped skywalk has been designed in the shape of a fort to ensure that the structure wouldn't deface or disrupt the view of the heritage structures.

The project was delayed as the archaeology department opposed the initial design of the skywalk citing it would affect the traditional look of the place.

Former Public Works minister G Sudhakaran had launched the Rs 2.75-crore project in June 2019. The work was expected to be completed in March 2020. However, the pandemic and the intervention of the archeology department delayed the project.

The bridge is being built under the public-private-partnership model on san agreement between the city corporation and Sun Infrastructure Private Ltd.

The company which has borne the cost of the project will also maintain the bridge as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Though the corporation had initially agreed to allow the firm to use the space on the East Fort for advertisement, it was later decided not to allow any advertisements as East Fort is a heritage site.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Road Fund Board has insisted on retaining complete control over the bridge once the work is completed. However, a decision is yet to be taken in this regard. As many as 16 deaths have been recorded at East Fort in the past three years due to heavy traffic on the stretch and lack of a proper walkway.

Commissioning off foot overbridges at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, and St Mary's Higher Secondary School in Pattom has brought huge relief topedestrians.