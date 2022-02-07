Thiruvananthapuram district reports 3,564 fresh cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 3,564 COVID cases while 4,871 patients recovered from the infection. As many as 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 40,269 patients are still under treatment in the district while 50,521 people are under observation for showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, 49,273 people are under home and institutional quarantine in the district. Also 177 persons suffering due to the infection were hospitalised on the day per the statistics provided by Directorate of Health Services.

District COVID control room numbers - 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers - 7592939426, 7592949448. At present, Thiruvananthapuram district is coming under B category.