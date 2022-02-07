Thiruvananthapuram police arrest life convict who jumped parole 30 months ago

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a murder case convict, who had jumped parole two-and-a-half years ago. Thrikkannapuram native Gopi (56) was arrested by Poojappura police from a hideout near Sreekaryam.

The police said that Gopi was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case registered by Malayinkeezhu police. While lodged in Nettukaltheri open prison, Gopi was sent on parole for a month.

However, he did not return after the parole and instead went absconding. Since Gopi was not using any mobile phone nor was he maintaining any connections with his family members and friends, the police initially could not find his location. However, they later managed to track him down to Coimbatore, where he was living under a fake name.