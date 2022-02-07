STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found dead near Thiruvananthapuram's Peroorkada, cops suspect murder

The police suspect it to be a case of murder as the gold chain worn by the victim was missing suggesting she could have been killed during a robbery attempt.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old female staff of a plant nursery was found dead with multiple wounds on her neck at the shop near Peroorkada on Sunday noon. The police suspect it to be a case of murder as the gold chain worn by the victim was missing suggesting she could have been killed during a robbery attempt.

The woman, identified as Vinitha, was a native of Vanda Junction near Nedumangad. She had come to the shop to water the plants and no other staff was present there during the day. The police said one of the customers, who came to the shop, did not find any staff there and rang up the owner to inform them of the matter.

The owner in turn deputed another staff to check the shop and the woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a small alley on the left side of the building. Station House Officer Sajikumar V said that the preliminary inference is it could be a case of murder. However, a conclusion can be reached after a full probe, he added.

