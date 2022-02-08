Come summer, and snakes increasingly on the prowl

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, forest department officials have confirmed that there has been a rise in the number of deadly snakes like spectacled cobra, Russell’s viper and common krait reported in cities and towns. However, with popular groups like ‘Snakes of Kerala’ on Facebook initiating debates on venomous and non venomous snakes, both the number of human casualties and killing of the reptiles have come down.

Ever since snake-catcher Vava Suresh’s close shave, following a tryst with a spectacled cobra at Kurichi in Kottayam last week, social media groups have witnessed major debates on the safe methods to be adopted while catching snakes. Forest officials and herpetologists are seized of the fact that there has been a rise in sightings of venomous snakes in the state in the last couple of months.

The concept of the ‘Big Four’ among the snakes, which are the deadliest found in the state, has reflected the view that four species — the Indian cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and the saw-scaled viper —mainly account for snakebite deaths in the country. Mohammed Anwar, nodal officer of snake rescue activities under the forest department, told TNIE that it is during December-March that these snakes have their breeding season and this is the reason behind the sightings of venomous snakes in human habitations.

“Snakes are usually shy creatures and it is during the summer season that they normally exhibit behavioural changes. Then, they stray into human habitation. These days, it is not only the spectacled cobra which is being widely cited, but the other three species as well,” said Anwar, who is also the District Forest Officer and deputy director of State Forest Training Institute, Arippa.

Recently, a video of forest officer G S Roshni working under the Paruthippally range of the Rapid Response Team, who rescued a spectacled cobra from Kattakada, had gone viral. Aryanad native Roshni said that ever since she joined the RRT five months ago, she has seen more than 100 spectacled cobras being brought to the forest control room from across the capital district alone.

“Earlier, Vava Suresh used to bring 50 - 60 venomous snakes, mostly spectacled cobras, to the forest control room in a day. Later, the forest department directed that the rescued snakes should be let out into the forest areas in the same district,” Roshni, the lone woman snake-catcher in the forest department.

Herpetologist Sandeep Das, one of the admins of the popular Snakes of Kerala Facebook group which has over 51, 000 members, vouches for the fact that there has been a general awareness on venomous and non venomous snakes, thanks to the ongoing debates and discussions on the topic.

“During the 2000 - 19 period, 1.2 million snakebite deaths were reported in the country. An average of 58, 000 casualties yearly. But, Kerala has seen only 729 snakebite deaths during 2010 - 19, which is a huge relief. Of the 7,000 snakes rescued in the last 18 months in the state, spectacled cobra accounted for over 80%,” Das said.