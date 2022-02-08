Congress to infuse young blood in district panels, list likely by Feb 15

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When hectic parleys are on to finalise the probables list of office-bearers of district Congress committees, the prominence of factions has been lost. But it’s the same leaders there who are managing to get a foothold yet again in the committees which are seeing youth representation being sidelined.

If not for the third wave of the pandemic and the party cancelling all its official programmes during January, state Congress president K Sudhakaran would have expedited the last phase of the organisational revamp. Currently district committees and state secretaries’ appointments are awaited.

It is the respective state general secretaries who have been entrusted with the responsibility of holding charges of 14 districts that have come up with a probables list of leaders. The list is being prepared with the help of respective district chiefs. Most of the leaders who showed allegiance to their earlier factional leaders have since cosied up to the official leadership now.

“While in CPM it is the area committee secretaries who ensure that the party grows at the grassroots level, in BJP those leaders between 50-55 years of age are considered as block presidents. So if the Congress leadership does not instill young blood, we will only face further adversities in time of next Lok Sabha election,” a Congress leader told TNIE.

Most of the districts have submitted their probables list, except Idukki. In the next two days, Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan are expected to shortlist the probables list. Sudhakaran told TNIE that they are aiming to complete the selection process by February 15. “We don’t want to create friction among the youth leaders. During the course of short-listing, we will ensure that youth and women get at least 50 per cent representation in district committee” said Sudhakaran.