Thiruvananthapuram Corporation cracks down on illegal trade establishments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has identified around 2,000 illegal trade establishments in the capital city. Last week, the health wing under the corporation sealed an illegal petrol pump functioning near Jagathy. The civic body had launched a special drive at all wards three months ago to find commercial establishments functioning illegally in the city.

“We have identified a minimum of 100 illegal commercial establishments each under 25 health circles covering all the wards. A large majority of these establishments are functioning in converted residential spaces. Strict action will be taken against the offenders. We have served notices to all these violators over the past several weeks,” said S S Minu, senior health inspector.

The civic body served a 15 days notice to the offenders at first and another seven days for getting the licence. In addition, the corporation gave a 24-hour for getting the licence before sealing the property.

“Considering their livelihood, the civic body has given enough time for the violators to get the licence. The petrol pump at Jagathy was functioning without a license. They would not have been able to claim insurance as they were functioning without a licence,” said S S Minu.

According to sources, the corporation had sealed the petrol pump in 2009. But the operator managed to get an interim order and continued the operation. In 2016, the High Court ordered the corporation to seal the pump as it was functioning without a trade license.