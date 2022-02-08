STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

VKC launches campaign to help local traders

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the scheme in the state. 

Published: 08th February 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, Money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To empower neighbourhood traders and stimulate the local economy, the VKC Group has launched the #ShopLocal Dealer Care Scheme, an exclusive welfare scheme for traders, their family members and employees.

The second phase of the #ShopLocal initiative was launched pan India by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the scheme in the state. 

The minister handed over the insurance policy — insurance cover and financial assistance for medical treatment —to outstanding retailers Mujeeb Rahman, Faisal V A and Siddique, who achieved the minimum criterion in a month. 

As per the scheme, small traders and salesmen will get an insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh from April, in proportion to their sales. Hospital assistance up to Rs 40,000 in case of accidents is also a part of this scheme. “Over 15,000 traders will benefit from this scheme,” said VKC Razak, MD of VKC Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp