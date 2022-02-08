VKC launches campaign to help local traders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To empower neighbourhood traders and stimulate the local economy, the VKC Group has launched the #ShopLocal Dealer Care Scheme, an exclusive welfare scheme for traders, their family members and employees.

The second phase of the #ShopLocal initiative was launched pan India by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the scheme in the state.

The minister handed over the insurance policy — insurance cover and financial assistance for medical treatment —to outstanding retailers Mujeeb Rahman, Faisal V A and Siddique, who achieved the minimum criterion in a month.

As per the scheme, small traders and salesmen will get an insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh from April, in proportion to their sales. Hospital assistance up to Rs 40,000 in case of accidents is also a part of this scheme. “Over 15,000 traders will benefit from this scheme,” said VKC Razak, MD of VKC Group.