Capital reports 5,273 new Covid cases, 16 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported 5,273 Covid cases. As many as 16 Covid deaths were reported in the district in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 4,555 people recovered from the virus infection on the day.

A total of 39,661 patients are still under treatment and 46,108 people are under home and institutional quarantine. The total number of persons who are under hospital isolation is 1,119 and 151 people were hospitalised on Tuesday, as per the statistics provided by the Directorate of Health Services.

District Covid control room numbers - 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers - 7592939426, 7592949448