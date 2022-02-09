Covid patient found hanging at CFLTC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Covid patient who was undergoing treatment at a Covid First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) near Nedumangad was found dead by hanging. John D, 49, of Uzhamalakkal, was found dead in his room at Rims Hospital, Valicode, on Tuesday morning. He was found hanging from the drip stand using a towel.

The Nedumangad police said it could be a case of suicide and the incident had happened between Monday 8 pm and Tuesday 7.45 am. John was a diabetes patient and because of that he was hospitalized. The nurse, who came to dress the wound on his leg, noticed his death. The police have registered a case in this regard.