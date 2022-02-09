Emirates starts first class services on Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram route

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emirates have started first class services in Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram route on Sunday. According to a press note issued by the airline, Emirates is the first international carrier to serve Thiruvananthapuram with first class services —offering customers superior products, services and comfort in air and on-ground.

“This is the newest addition in the passenger amenity improvement efforts of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited,” the organisation said in a press note.

The first passengers of the first class service from Thiruvananthapuram included magician Gopinath Muthukad who surprised co-passengers with a magic performance.

Emirates is deploying its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration — offering eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 185 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Travellers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience Emirates’ First Class product on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Premium passengers can experience luxury onboard First Class cabins which have private suites with seats that recline to a full-flat bed, a personal electrically-controlled mini-bar, gourmet fine dining, and a wide-screen 32” HD LCD screen. The First Class cabin also includes electrically-operated privacy dividers.