STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Emirates starts first class services on Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram route

Travellers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience Emirates’ First Class product on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. 

Published: 09th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Emirates airlines

Emirates Airlines (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emirates have started first class services in Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram route on Sunday. According to a press note issued by the airline, Emirates is the first international carrier to serve Thiruvananthapuram with first class services —offering customers superior products, services and comfort in air and on-ground. 

“This is the newest addition in the passenger amenity improvement efforts of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited,” the organisation said in a press note.

The first passengers of the first class service from Thiruvananthapuram included magician Gopinath Muthukad who surprised co-passengers with a magic performance. 

Emirates is deploying its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration — offering eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 185 spacious seats in Economy Class. 

Travellers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience Emirates’ First Class product on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. 

Premium passengers can experience luxury onboard First Class cabins which have private suites with seats that recline to a full-flat bed, a personal electrically-controlled mini-bar, gourmet fine dining, and a wide-screen 32” HD LCD screen. The First Class cabin also includes electrically-operated privacy dividers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emirates
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp