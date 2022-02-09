Paruthippara signal to Muttada: Never-ending pothole problem

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road connecting Paruthippara signal to Muttada road has become a death trap for pedestrians and motorists. The pothole-filled road has caused many accidents and residents blame the attitude of authorities for the delay in carrying out road repair works.

Residents said the road between Ambalamukku and Paruthippara has been in a bad condition for many years due to recurring pipe bursts. This also led to water scarcity in surrounding areas.

Being one of the most important routes in the city with substantial vehicular movement, the state of the road was an inconvenience for commuters, especially patients from Peroorkada who travel via this road to reach the Medical College. The route is also used by students of Mar Ivanios and M G College.

Sam George, a resident, said many years ago, the road was in a pathetic condition due to pending works of the Kerala Water Authority. “The road was fixed completely last year, and it was a huge relief for us. But this year, the potholes have reappeared on the Paruthippara signal-Muttada stretch,” he said.

Another commuter Ajay S Kumar said the stretch has always been filled with potholes. “Though authorities had intervened and carried out road repair works, there has been no permanent solution to the problem. Now, one side of the road is damaged,” he added. Residents also said the route is usually used by commuters who don’t want to get stuck in traffic.

“For those coming in from Peroorkada and travelling towards Kesavadasapuram or Nalanchira, this route is the better option. Students of many leading schools and colleges also depend on this route. So, immediate measures need to be taken to fix the potholes ,” said Gowry R Nair, an IT professional who resides in the area.

Meanwhile, Muttada ward councillor Rinoy T P said the road falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. “It was damaged during the heavy rain a few months ago. PWD has already taken steps to carry out the maintenance works,” he said.