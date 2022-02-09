STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Paruthippara signal to Muttada: Never-ending pothole problem

Residents said the road between Ambalamukku and Paruthippara has been in a bad condition for many years due to recurring pipe bursts.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged road connecting the Paruthippara signal to Muttada road |B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road connecting Paruthippara signal to Muttada road has become a death trap for pedestrians and motorists. The pothole-filled road has caused many accidents and residents blame the attitude of authorities for the delay in carrying out road repair works.

Residents said the road between Ambalamukku and Paruthippara has been in a bad condition for many years due to recurring pipe bursts. This also led to water scarcity in surrounding areas. 

Being one of the most important routes in the city with substantial vehicular movement, the state of the road was an inconvenience for commuters, especially patients from Peroorkada who travel via this road to reach the Medical College. The route is also used by students of Mar Ivanios and M G College.

Sam George, a resident, said many years ago, the road was in a pathetic condition due to pending works of the Kerala Water Authority. “The road was fixed completely last year, and it was a huge relief for us. But this year, the potholes have reappeared on the Paruthippara signal-Muttada stretch,” he said.

Another commuter Ajay S Kumar said the stretch has always been filled with potholes. “Though authorities had intervened and carried out road repair works, there has been no permanent solution to the problem. Now, one side of the road is damaged,” he added. Residents also said the route is usually used by commuters who don’t want to get stuck in traffic. 

“For those coming in from Peroorkada and travelling towards Kesavadasapuram or Nalanchira, this route is the better option. Students of many leading schools and colleges also depend on this route. So, immediate measures need to be taken to fix the potholes ,” said Gowry R Nair, an IT professional who resides in the area.

Meanwhile, Muttada ward councillor Rinoy T P said the road falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. “It was damaged during the heavy rain a few months ago. PWD has already taken steps to carry out the maintenance works,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pothole
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp