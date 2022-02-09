STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police officer fined Rs 25,000 for giving wrong RTI reply

State Information Commissioner K L Vivekanandan imposed the fine on K Dileesh, the then sub-inspector at Kadakkal police station in Kollam.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cash

image for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police officer who gave a wrong reply to an applicant who submitted a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and misled the State Information Commission has been fined Rs 25,000.

State Information Commissioner K L Vivekanandan imposed the fine on K Dileesh, the then sub-inspector at Kadakkal police station in Kollam. Dileesh is now an inspector with the Coastal Police at Kumbala in Kasaragod.  

“Policemen, who are duty-bound to implement the law, have themselves become lawbreakers and started misleading the State Information Commission. Such actions are very serious,” the Commission noted in its order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp