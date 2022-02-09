Police officer fined Rs 25,000 for giving wrong RTI reply

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police officer who gave a wrong reply to an applicant who submitted a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and misled the State Information Commission has been fined Rs 25,000.

State Information Commissioner K L Vivekanandan imposed the fine on K Dileesh, the then sub-inspector at Kadakkal police station in Kollam. Dileesh is now an inspector with the Coastal Police at Kumbala in Kasaragod.

“Policemen, who are duty-bound to implement the law, have themselves become lawbreakers and started misleading the State Information Commission. Such actions are very serious,” the Commission noted in its order.