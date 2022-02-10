Ambalamukku murder: Cops yet to identify suspect

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police are still groping in the dark over the identity of the person, who is suspected to be the killer of a 38-year-old woman at a plant nursery near Ambalamukku on Sunday. Though the cops on Tuesday released a sketch of the suspect,, they did not get any leads that could help them unmask the identity of the person, who is thought to have stabbed Vinitha Mol to death.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday managed to identify the two-wheeler in which the suspect hitched a hike from Muttada to Ulloor. The police said the biker did not know the suspect before, but he gave him a lift after the man said he wanted to go to the Medical College hospital.

The two-wheeler rider reportedly told the police that the suspect talked in broken Malayalam, reinforcing police suspicion that he could be a non-Keralite labourer. In one of the CCTV visuals of the suspect travelling in a two-wheeler, he was seen wearing a halfsleeve T-shirt. The visuals caught from near the crime scene on Sunday had shown him in full-sleeve shirt.

The police sources said he could have changed the dress. The autorickshaw driver, who had taken him from Ambalamukku to Muttada, had earlier given a statement that the suspect spoke in broken Malayalam. Police sources added that they felt the suspect had sustained injuries in his arm.

“The injury may not be very big. The wound was wrapped up in a cloth, but there is no evidence to suggest he had received any serious injuries. We are not even sure whether he had tied his hand to mislead the probe,” an officer said. Though the police still suspect the woman was stabbed during a robbery attempt, what confuses the cops is that the collection from the nursery, which came to the tune of Rs 50000, was not stolen.