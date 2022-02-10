Corp pays no heed, work on second electric crematorium in limbo

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second electric crematorium of the corporation, which will come up at Kazhakootam here — the existing one is at Santhikavadam, Thycaud —is unlikely to become functional in the near future. Only half of the construction activities of the two gas crematoriums, being built at a total cost of Rs 2.5 crore, has been completed.

The project was originally scheduled for completion next month. But, construction activities ground to a halt owing to the contractor halting the work after the civic body failed to clear pending dues of the project citing fund crunch. The need for a second crematorium arose since getting a slot for cremating bodies at Santhikavadam became difficult since 90 per cent of the capital’s citizens were forced to rely on the lone facility. Further complicating matters, there was a rise in the number of deaths in the last two years as a result of the pandemic.

The construction of crematoriums at Kazhakootam began in 2018 and only the main civil works were completed. The first contractor, who completed the civil works, died of Covid. Later, Essco Furnaces Private Limited was entrusted with the task of completing the remainder of work and installing essential machinery. The crematorium will come up on 45 cents in Kattukulam where the old crematorium was situated. Though Kerala Human Rights Commission through an order dated July 26, 2021 directed the corporation secretary to ensure completion of the project at the earliest after social activists approached it, there was hardly any positive development.

Social activist M Harikumar, who filed the petition before the panel, said that the corporation had carried out some minor work in the wake of the rights commission order. However, he said that there was no real progress on the construction front. “ The company stopped the work as the corporation needs to give money to them as per the terms of the contract. So, the project is stuck now and the corporation is doing nothing to resume the work, “ Harikumar said.

As per the proposal, this project will be run on the lines of Santhikavadam. A senior corporation official disclosed that there were some problems related to the placement of furnaces and this led to the uncertainty. “ It is true that the company stopped the work due to the issue over placing the furnaces and due to pending funds from the corporation.

However, we will have a discussion with the company soon to resume the work after clearing the dues, “ the official said. The state-of-the-art electric crematorium was set up at Santhikavadam 14 years ago. It has two electric furnaces and it is estimated that around 2,500 to 3,000 funerals are held there annually.

