STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

23 canines inducted into K9 squad of Kerala Police

The state police have beefed up its canine squad by inducting 23 new dogs, including 16 Belgian Malinois, on Thursday.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Belgian Malinois dogs are known for its tracking and attacking abilities.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have beefed up its canine squad by inducting 23 new dogs, including 16 Belgian Malinois, on Thursday. The Belgian Malinois breed is known for its intelligence and energetic work pattern and is often used at the forefront of anti-terror operations due to its superior qualities.

Besides, four German Shepherds and one Golden Retriever, Doberman and Labrador each were also inducted into the squad, popularly known as K9 squad, at a function at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

Of the 23 dogs, 13 were trained for explosives detection, five are proficient in crime spot tracking, three were trained in narcotic detection, while one was trained in cadaver detection. All the dogs are aged 14-15 months and underwent nine-month training at Kerala Police Academy’s State Dog Training School. The star attraction, Belgian Malinois, was purchased from Rajasthan for `35,000 each, said S Suresh, state in-charge of the K9 squad.

“The capability of Belgian Malinois to detect scent is great. It can also be deployed in service for 15 years compared to other breeds. That’s why it’s an asset for the force,” he said. With the new inductions, the K9 squad has got 168 dogs active in service. Meanwhile, the police department is planning to start a breeding centre at Kuttikanam for Belgian Malinois. The department is planning to use two dogs that were gifted by a private individual in Ernakulam for the breeding purpose. The objective, Suresh said, was to become self-sufficient in terms of the breed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belgian Malinois Kerala Police
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp