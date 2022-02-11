Corp says artificial sports turf at Akkulam illegal, decides to raze it

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has issued a demolition order against an illegal artificial cricket/football turf, which was constructed without getting permission from the civic body. The turf was constructed encroaching Akkulam lake without obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone clearance or permit from the civic body.

The corporation secretary had issued an order last month under Section (40) of Kerala Municipality Act to demolish the illegal construction within 15 days after receiving the order. According to the order, the property coming under survey number 571 where the turf has been constructed is a water body as per the master plan approved by the corporation.

However, the civic authorities served the provision notice to the party only very recently as they were unable to find the owner. The violator has constructed a turf, gallery and a structure in the encroached waterbody. An official of Attipra zonal office said it took several weeks to find out the owner of the turf. “We have served the provision order and we are waiting for a response from the party. It took several weeks to locate the owner. Those working at the turf couldn’t give us any details of the owner. A hearing would be scheduled before taking any action. We don’t know whether they have any documents,” said the official.

The official said a confirmation order would be served after the hearing. “We will ask them to demolish the structure and reinstate the waterbody or the civic body will do it directly,” the official added. The civic body has sought the help of the police to ensure no activities are held at the property until further notice. Recently, it sent a letter to the Attipra agriculture officer seeking action from the Local Level Monitoring Committee against the violation.

Sanjeev S J, president of Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC), who exposed the violation, said that encroachment on the Akkulam lake has become more rampant because of inaction. “Land filling is happening at multiple locations of the lake. The Coastal District Committee (CDC) chaired by the district collector which is supposed to monitor CRZ violations is defunct. The authorities are turning a blind eye,” said Sanjeev S J. He said that the government can generate revenue from dismantling the illegal construction. “Tonnes of sand is being used for landfill and the government can use this for other construction activities,” said Sanjeev.