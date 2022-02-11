Grand foot overbridge getting ready at East Fort, to open in March

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A colossal structure that fits right there with the heritage zone that the East Fort is, is nearing completion. The foot overbridge that is being constructed at East Fort stands tall for its unique facilities and its design parameters while sporting the same design elements inspired by the age-old heritage forts of the area.

With a huge 2,000 sq ft wall area named Abhimanam Ananthapuri which is a selfie point, two lifts at the foot overbridge, murals, a 6ft round clock tower and decked up in a heritage aura, the 103-metre foot over bridge is going to be an all-new experience for city residents.

Naseeb S, a resident of Nemom and the brain behind the project, says such a foot overbridge has always been his dream. Designed and constructed by Naseeb’s firm Axo Engineers Pvt Ltd, the bridge is set to be commissioned in March. The bridge is being planned as a public-private partnership entity and the entire funding is being made by the company.

The bridge that starts from Gandhi Park takes one across the road to the bus stop where buses from Kovalam arrive. Modelled with four towers, there are two lifts and two stairs at either end. Two more stairs are provided which allow one to go towards Attukal bus stop area and the bus stand where buses ply to Poonthura.

“The bridge has been designed in a manner as to go along with the heritage area and looks like an extension of the fort. With murals and paintings of iconic structures and personalities of the country and the city, the bridge will evoke a sense of pride in people. As many as 10,000 people cross the road here, and there have been over 15 deaths here. The bridge will help prevent this,” says Naseeb who is also an artist.

Apart from a few work that includes lighting and electrical work, the bridge is almost complete and will be commissioned in March, said an official from Mayor’s office. A 600 sq ft LED wall is also being arranged for advertisement. A 1,200 sq ft mural will adorn the roof area. Its railings will sport paintings and so will be the roof where iconic elements, culture, and art belonging to each of the districts will be depicted as mural art.