Man trespasses into CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s event

The intruder was identified as Minimon, a resident of Plavoor. The police said the person tried to barge into the stage after  CM’s entry.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattakkada police on Thursday detained a man who tried to trespass into a programme attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Poovachal, on Thursday.

The intruder was identified as Minimon, a resident of Plavoor. The police said the person tried to barge into the stage after  CM’s entry. It was an inauguration programme of newly built school buildings. Minimon was blocked by cops and when they turned him back, he said he wanted to talk to the CM and tried to enter the stage again following which he was detained. The police said no case was registered against the man as he had no ulterior motives and was suffering from slight mental issues.

“He had come to hand over a petition to the CM. He is working as a cook and has mental issues. He was let off after the programme,” said a police officer. The photos of the hijab-clad girls reciting prayer song during the function went viral on social media in the backdrop of the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. The photos were widely appreciated and highlighted as an example of inclusive culture being followed in Kerala.

Comments

