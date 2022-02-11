Traffic woes continue on Vazhuthacaud stretch 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haphazard parking and street encroachment have turned Vazhuthacaud - Edapazhanji road — one of the busiest stretches that house s two major educational institutions — dangerous for pedestrians, including students, who are forced to walk on the road making the situation worse.

The situation may deteriorate further when schools reopen on Monday. The Museum police have decided to approach the corporation to regulate street vending in the stretch. Since the lockdowns, food trucks and wayside vendors have taken over the stretch. Inaction by the corporation to regulate wayside vending activities is the primary reason for the widespread encroachment in the road.

Ravikumar G, president of Gandhi Nagar Residents Association, said absolute chaos reigns in the stretch. “The road is witnessing heavy traffic snarls. People are forced to walk on the road. Crossing the road too has become a challenge,” said Ravikumar.

The authorities of Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School, located in the stretch, have requested the local body to clean the foot-over bridge lying unused. “There is no zebra crossing in front of the school and unscientific parking by auto rickshaws is also a major issue,” said the official. During peak hours and working days, traffic wardens are on duty to help students and manage vehicle flow. “We are planning to get the service of Pink Police. As schools are reopening, we have also requested for more traffic wardens,” the official added. Jiju Kumar, SI, Museum police, said, “Though only one-side parking is allowed here, illegal parking is rampant”.