Digital resurvey to begin in April

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The digital resurvey announced as part of the 100-day programme of the government will begin in April 2022, Revenue Minister K Rajan has said. The digital resurvey of 1,550 villages aims to modernise land records in a four-year time frame.

A comprehensive digital land management system will be developed, said a statement from the revenue minister’s office. It will be a unique model and first of its kind in the country and other states can emulate the venture, the statement said. The programme will help land owners get authentic and accurate land records. The state has a total of 1,666 villages.

A sum of `807 crore has been approved in-principle for the first phase and `339 crore has already been allotted to the survey department from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. Modern survey technologies like Continuously Operating Reference Station, Real Time Kinematic rovers, Robotic-Electronic Total Station drones will be utilised for the survey. The resurvey programme that started in 1966 has covered 913 villages so far.