STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt intervenes to help crisis-ridden Sainik School

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will submit a report on the revival of crisis-ridden Sainik School, Kazhakoottam, to  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Published: 12th February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

General Education Minister V Sivankutty visiting the Sainik School, Kazhakoottam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty will submit a report on the revival of crisis-ridden Sainik School, Kazhakoottam, to  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.  The minister, who visited the school on Friday, held discussions with  the school authorities and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) representatives.

The only Sainik School in the state is on the verge of closure as the institution is finding it difficult to pay the salary and pension of teachers and non-teaching staff. The school receives only around Rs 1 crore every year as Central assistance. The school authorities informed the minister that the fee remitted by students is the only source of income. 

While the annual fee was around Rs 7,500 in 1986-87, it has gone up to Rs 79,000 at present. The minister also noted that the scholarship scheme for students is at a standstill. Of the 605 students on the rolls, 67 per cent are Keralites. The school authorities have demanded that the state and Central governments should enter into an agreement on the future plans of the school. 

If the state government takes over the pension liabilities and increases the scholarship amount for financially backward students, it would entail an annual expense of `6 crore every year. The minister said Sainik School authorities have demanded Rs 6 crore this year from the state government and the government is actively considering the demand.  

During the tenure of the first LDF government itself, steps were taken to assist the school, the minister said and added that revival of the school to its past glory is under the active consideration of the state government. Kazhakoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran also accompanied the minister during the visit to the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sainik School
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp