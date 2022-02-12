Govt intervenes to help crisis-ridden Sainik School

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty will submit a report on the revival of crisis-ridden Sainik School, Kazhakoottam, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The minister, who visited the school on Friday, held discussions with the school authorities and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) representatives.

The only Sainik School in the state is on the verge of closure as the institution is finding it difficult to pay the salary and pension of teachers and non-teaching staff. The school receives only around Rs 1 crore every year as Central assistance. The school authorities informed the minister that the fee remitted by students is the only source of income.

While the annual fee was around Rs 7,500 in 1986-87, it has gone up to Rs 79,000 at present. The minister also noted that the scholarship scheme for students is at a standstill. Of the 605 students on the rolls, 67 per cent are Keralites. The school authorities have demanded that the state and Central governments should enter into an agreement on the future plans of the school.

If the state government takes over the pension liabilities and increases the scholarship amount for financially backward students, it would entail an annual expense of `6 crore every year. The minister said Sainik School authorities have demanded Rs 6 crore this year from the state government and the government is actively considering the demand.

During the tenure of the first LDF government itself, steps were taken to assist the school, the minister said and added that revival of the school to its past glory is under the active consideration of the state government. Kazhakoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran also accompanied the minister during the visit to the school.