STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC plays Cupid, organises special Valentine’s Day programme

Couples can travel in the seven routes of the CC buses that covers East Fort to Kowdiar and other city locales.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Why not take a trip around the city with your loved ones on the KSRTC bus this Valentine’s Day? The City Circular Service of KSRTC in the capital city is conducting a selfie contest for the public on February 14 to celebrate the occasion.

According to sources, the couples — young, old and queer — can take part in the competition where they have to post a selfie travelling in the City Circular Service buses to win special cash prizes. Couples can travel in the seven routes of the CC buses that covers East Fort to Kowdiar and other city locales.

“We have a total of 68 City Circular buses plying in seven routes. The expense incurred on the buses per day is around Rs 13,000. So it is also a mode for more crowd-pulling. Using buses can also help reduce pollution levels too,” says the source. 

“Love should not be only between couples as it has several forms. We welcome the LGBTQ community to participate in the contest,” adds the source. Cash prizes will be conferred to 21 winners from seven routes. The selfie photographs can be sent to the social media cell of KSRTC along with their name, contact address, details of the CC bus they travelled etc. The photographs can also be sent to the number 81295629722 by 10 am on February 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Valentine’s day
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp