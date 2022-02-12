KSRTC plays Cupid, organises special Valentine’s Day programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Why not take a trip around the city with your loved ones on the KSRTC bus this Valentine’s Day? The City Circular Service of KSRTC in the capital city is conducting a selfie contest for the public on February 14 to celebrate the occasion.

According to sources, the couples — young, old and queer — can take part in the competition where they have to post a selfie travelling in the City Circular Service buses to win special cash prizes. Couples can travel in the seven routes of the CC buses that covers East Fort to Kowdiar and other city locales.

“We have a total of 68 City Circular buses plying in seven routes. The expense incurred on the buses per day is around Rs 13,000. So it is also a mode for more crowd-pulling. Using buses can also help reduce pollution levels too,” says the source.

“Love should not be only between couples as it has several forms. We welcome the LGBTQ community to participate in the contest,” adds the source. Cash prizes will be conferred to 21 winners from seven routes. The selfie photographs can be sent to the social media cell of KSRTC along with their name, contact address, details of the CC bus they travelled etc. The photographs can also be sent to the number 81295629722 by 10 am on February 15.