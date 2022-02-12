Man raises suicide threat holding brother hostage, both rescued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 37-year-old man kept the Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel on their toes for several hours by threatening to set him and his mentally-challenged brother on fire over his failed marriage. The incident occurred at Ozhukupara near Vembayam in Venjaramoodu police station limit on Friday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Services Venjaramood unit officials said Shajahan raised the suicide threat by dousing himself and his brother Sameer, 30, with petrol. Shajahan took his brother into his room and poured petrol over their bodies alleging that it was his family members, who were responsible for his wife deserting him.Shajahan had shoved his mother and sister out of the house before dousing him and his brother with petrol.

Fire and Rescue officials said Shajahan did not listen to his relatives, neighbours and the police and insisted on setting himself on fire using the lighter if anyone approached him. Finally the police managed to lure him to the rear side of the house, while the Fire and Rescue team stormed the front door and soaked him using water pumps.