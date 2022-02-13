STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Bank’s loan scheme to revive food processing sector

The Kerala Bank has already released Rs 824 crore in this fiscal under various other loan schemes to finance small-scale ventures.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Loans to micro, small and medium enterprises are helping the country tide over the economic crisis due to Covid, said Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal. He was speaking after releasing the bank’s brochure on MSME loans in the food processing sector. The programme aims to revive the unorganised sector of food processing.

Loans up to Rs 60 lakh are sanctioned to ventures planned by individuals, cooperatives, farmer producer organisations, self-help groups and joint liability groups. Subsidy up to Rs 10 lakh or 35 per cent of the loan is available through the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme. Interest subsidies from Central and state governments are also available. The Kerala Bank has already released Rs 824 crore in this fiscal under various other loan schemes to finance small-scale ventures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Bank
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp