Kerala capital witnesses torrential rain

The temperature was above normal in Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram. Punalur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees, according to IMD.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as summer heads towards its peak, the state capital witnessed torrential rain on Saturday. Though the rain lasted for almost an hour, no major damage was reported from the district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds, with a speed reaching 40 kmph in the south and central Kerala.

There could be rain at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts, said the State Disaster Management Authority. The authorities have asked those living in high ranges to be alert. The Meteorological Centre under the IMD forecast moderate rain or thunderstorm in the state till February 16. The IMD said thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places across the state on Sunday. No special warnings were issued for fishermen who venture out to the sea.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall was reported from a few places across the state. Ernakulam south recorded 7 cm of rain. The minimum temperature rose markedly over Thrissur. The temperature was above normal in Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram. Punalur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees, according to IMD.

