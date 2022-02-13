STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old Boys Association lauds govt move on Sainik School issue

In a statement, the OBA said their members who are scattered all over the world were shattered to hear about the staff being denied their salary and pension.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty visiting the Sainik School, Kazhakoottam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after General Education Minister V Sivankutty visited Sainik School Kazhakootam, the Old Boys Association (OBA) has expressed their appreciation to him and local MLA Kadakampally Surendran for visiting their alma mater to help it tide over the financial crisis. Giving due credit to the LDF Government, the OBA also expressed their happiness on the positive attitude displayed by them to address the sensitive issue being faced by the school. The memorandum of agreement (MoA) between the Centre and state government is expected to be signed next week as all provisions for financial management of the school have been approved.

In a statement, the OBA said their members who are scattered all over the world were shattered to hear about the staff being denied their salary and pension. Even though they were aware of the financial difficulties being faced by the school, they were under the impression that the issue was resolved following the intervention of the chief minister, finance minister and general education minister.  They said that the inordinate delay in signing the agreement left them shattered. “It was saddening to know that procedural delays had lingered on for a full year leading to this situation. The school had been in deficit since 2012 and was running using its reserve fund and passed-out students’ dues,” said a statement from OBA.

