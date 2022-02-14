STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram police arrest two more for abducting, torturing man

The Pothencode police have arrested two more persons in connection with the abduction and assault of a 60-year-old man on February 8.

Published: 14th February 2022 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have arrested two more persons in connection with the abduction and assault of a 60-year-old man on February 8. Abdul Shukoor (63) of Plamoodu and Manoj (41) of Attingal were arrested by Pothencode police on Sunday. Shukoor was taken into custody from Perumathura, where he was hiding, while Manoj was arrested from Chempur.

Pothencode resident Naseem, 60, was abducted and tortured by a gang for allegedly failing to return Rs 30,000 that he had borrowed from Shukoor. Shukoor is a retired government employee and Naseem is his relative. However, Naseem did not pay back the cash on time for which Shukoor engaged a quotation gang to deal with the former.

Naseem was abducted by a four-member gang, who kidnapped and took him to Kuttiani. There the gang tortured Naseem and later tied him upside down from the crossbar of a well. Naseem was rescued by the police and three men were arrested in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram police Pothencode
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp