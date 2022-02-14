Thiruvananthapuram police arrest two more for abducting, torturing man

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have arrested two more persons in connection with the abduction and assault of a 60-year-old man on February 8. Abdul Shukoor (63) of Plamoodu and Manoj (41) of Attingal were arrested by Pothencode police on Sunday. Shukoor was taken into custody from Perumathura, where he was hiding, while Manoj was arrested from Chempur.

Pothencode resident Naseem, 60, was abducted and tortured by a gang for allegedly failing to return Rs 30,000 that he had borrowed from Shukoor. Shukoor is a retired government employee and Naseem is his relative. However, Naseem did not pay back the cash on time for which Shukoor engaged a quotation gang to deal with the former.

Naseem was abducted by a four-member gang, who kidnapped and took him to Kuttiani. There the gang tortured Naseem and later tied him upside down from the crossbar of a well. Naseem was rescued by the police and three men were arrested in connection with the case.