Cleaning of drains halted; Corp clueless on where to dump silt

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 4 crore-worth city flood project, which was launched by the Irrigation Department on a war-footing with the aim of mitigating flooding faced by the capital by cleaning up stormwater drains, has come to a grinding halt with the city corporation failing to provide the promised land for dumping the removed waste. Almost the entire bank of the Amayizhanchan Canal, where the cleaning activities were carried out, is filled with tonnes of garbage.

For the past three days, the removed silt from the canals has been lying on the road obstructing pedestrian and traffic movement. The recent rain has made the situation worse as the removed waste got washed off littering shops and roads.

According to official sources, the irrigation department kicked off the pre-monsoon drive after the city corporation promised to spare Putharikandam for dumping and segregating waste. A senior official associated with the city flood project said that they kicked off the work only after the civic authorities gave the nod.

“We had awarded the work very early but were reluctant to start the work without getting the land. We had given a letter to the city corporation and recently they asked us to kick off the work. Unfortunately even after three days they didn’t give us the land and hence we had to halt the work. Now the removed waste is dumped around the canals and we cannot resume the work without moving the waste,” said the official. The official said that they were waiting for a response from the civic body.

A senior official of the City Corporation said that there is no land available for the purpose within 5-km radius. “Only option in front of us is Putharikandam Maidan. We had allotted the space for handling waste during a pre-monsoon sanitation drive a year ago. The dumped waste is still lying at the site. Also the open air auditorium taken up under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd is nearing completion and would be inaugurated in two months. We are apprehensive about giving the land for dumping waste again,” said the official.

The official said that the plan of the civic body was to cart away waste after drying it. “Rain played spoilsport and now it’s a mess. We will take a decision about the land in a day or two and the waste will be removed soon,” the official added. She said that a private agency is ready to take the plastic waste after segregation. “We are hoping to sort out the issue soon,” the official added.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 8 crore for phase I and phase II of the project which aims at de-silting and unclogging the storm water drain and reconstruction of the side walls. Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish said that around 2000 loads of silt removed from the Amayizhanchan Canal after cleaning was dumped in the maidan almost a year back.

“Despite several requests, the corporation hasn’t taken any step to remove the dumped waste even now. We cannot allow this anymore. If the corporation gives permission to use the Putharikandam Maidan, there will be stiff protests. We will prevent it at any cost,” said Simi Jyothish.

She said that the paddy cultivation at the maidan which is grown, harvested and handed over to the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple for the ‘Niraputhari’ festival has also been halted because of the dumping of waste.

Major canals in T’puram

Pattom Thodu

Ulloor Thodu

Thekkanakara Thodu

Parvathy Puthanar

Vanchiyoor Thodu

Kannamoola thodu

Pazhavangadi Thodu

Amayizhanchan Thodu