Officials directed to finish Pappanamcode-Malayinkeezhu road construction by March

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the Pappanamcode-Malayinkeezhu road, which is part of the Sabarimala package, should be completed by March, Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas instructed the contractors and officials here on Monday. The minister personally assessed the progress of the construction following complaints regarding the non-completion of the renovation project.

The work on the 8-km-long road from Malayinkeezhu to Pappanamcode was started as part of the 2020-2021 road development project. It was targeted to be completed by June 2021. However, the construction stopped halfway. The minister directed the officials to complete the road construction expeditiously and rectify even minor deficiencies in a timely manner.

“It is clear that people are watching the construction work going on under the department. People using the online system for submitting complaints related to road construction is proof,” Riyas said. The minister said the officials and contractors leading the construction work should complete the work with full responsibility.

He also said that special arrangements will be made for the public to get accurate information about the activities of the public works department. “The public works department is gearing up to implement a project management system soon,” he said.