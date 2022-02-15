STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Officials directed to finish Pappanamcode-Malayinkeezhu road construction by March

The minister personally assessed the progress of the construction following complaints regarding the non-completion of the renovation project.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas assessing the progress of Pappanamcode- Malayinkeezhu road construction on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the Pappanamcode-Malayinkeezhu road, which is part of the Sabarimala package, should be completed by March, Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas instructed the contractors and officials here on Monday. The minister personally assessed the progress of the construction following complaints regarding the non-completion of the renovation project.

The work on the 8-km-long road from Malayinkeezhu to Pappanamcode was started as part of the 2020-2021 road development project. It was targeted to be completed by June 2021. However, the construction stopped halfway. The minister directed the officials to complete the road construction expeditiously and rectify even minor deficiencies in a timely manner. 

“It is clear that people are watching the construction work going on under the department. People using the online system for submitting complaints related to road construction is proof,” Riyas said. The minister said the officials and contractors leading the construction work should complete the work with full responsibility.

He also said that special arrangements will be made for the public to get accurate information about the activities of the public works department. “The public works department is gearing up to implement a project management system soon,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp