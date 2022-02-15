STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Religion can’t inspire positive change if it’s not inclusive: Italian philosopher Sabrina Lei

If religion is not inclusive and open to historical development, it will lose the capacity to inspire real and positive change in society, said Italian philosopher Sabrina Lei.

Published: 15th February 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If religion is not inclusive and open to historical development, it will lose the capacity to inspire real and positive change in society, said Italian philosopher Sabrina Lei. Hence, there is a risk of religion getting assimilated by a culture, said Sabrina who is the Director of Tawasul International Centre for Publishing, Research and Dialogue, Rome. 

Sabrina Lei, widely acknowledged for her Italian translation of Sree Narayana Guru’s Atmopadesa Satakam, Indian Upanishads and several world classics, was delivering a web lecture on the theme “Religion, Culture, Identity and Nationalism” organised by Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre (VMMRC) in association with the Institute for Global South Studies and Research (IGSSR) on Sunday.

Warning that “radical nationalism is totally against multiculturalism,” Sabrina underlined the basic character of multiculturalism which indicates “the presence of different cultures inside a space which could be national, geographic, political and social.” 

She noted, “the identity of a nation, as well as of an individual, is never monolithic or static, but it is actually the outcome of an historical process of exchange, compromise and growth.”  

