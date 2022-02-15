STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serial killer to undergo forensic examination

Police forensic experts will examine the wound and file a report accordingly, said police sources.

Rajendran, who was arrested for murdering a woman at Ambalamukku, taken to Alapram pond near Muttada on Monday for evidence collection | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will subject TN serial killer Rajendran to forensic examination on Tuesday to determine the age of injury that he had sustained on his hand while allegedly stabbing his victim at Ambalamukku on February 6.

Police forensic experts will examine the wound and file a report accordingly, said police sources. The police had earlier said Rajendran suffered a cut wound on his hand during the murder of Vineetha Mol. Later, he cut his hand once again using the coconut scraper in the restaurant where he was working to make it appear that he had picked up the injury during his work. The forensic examination, sources said, could prove helpful to distinguish between both the wounds and that could be decisive evidence during the trial.

Meanwhile, Rajendran was taken to the plant nursery near Ambalamukku and Alappuram pond near Muttada. Vineetha was stabbed to death at the nursery and when the suspect was taken there, a crowd assembled in the area and heckled him.

They also tried to manhandle him, which was thwarted by the cops. The suspect showed the police how he entered the nursery and committed the crime. Rajendran was taken to Alappuram pond, where he washed himself after leaving behind the blood-stained shirt he was wearing while committing the murder. 

