Are Mani, Krishnankutty bracing for standoff?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fight between KSEB Chairman B Ashok and trade unions has escalated into a political war between leaders of two LDF constituents with former power minister MM Mani coming out in the open against his successor K Krishnankutty. Taking strong exception to Ashok’s veiled attack on decisions taken during his tenure as minister, CPM’s Mani expressed doubts that the CMD was being used by Krishnankutty as a loudspeaker.

Krishnankutty of JD(S), without disowning the officer, however, ordered a probe by power secretary Saurabh Jain into the content and context of Monday’s Facebook post by Ashok. The minister clarified the CMD’s post was not with the approval of the government.

The minister will hold conciliatory talks with the striking trade unions in the presence of senior LDF leaders including CITU state secretary Elamaram Kareem and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday. Ashok is unlikely to attend the meeting as he has tested positive for Covid.

Mani upset, to lodge plaint with CM

The indefinite protest by trade unions entered the second day and employees who had taken leave of absence staged a sit in protest in front of KSEB headquarters. Ashok said “I had never claimed that the former minister was involved in corruption. He had no role in the leases being awarded, not to the knowledge of the board.

The simple point is that an officer in the grade of an executive engineer cannot lease or give grants on PSU/government land.” However, Mani is upset over the development and has decided to formally lodge a complaint with the chief minister. Mani told TNIE that he would be in Thiruvananthapuram by Thursday or Friday.

“How can the CMD overtake the minister and raise allegations against the former power minister? This is not fair. I have decided to take up the issue before the CM and also the CPM leadership. Ashok had called me and clarified his stand,” he said. There is another reason for Mani to be upset as for quite some time, Krishnankutty has been planning to cancel the various Power Purchase Agreements signed during the previous LDF Government’s tenure.

According to top board officials, at least one or two PPA taken during Mani’s tenure is currently before the finance secretary with recommendations to cancel them citing huge losses. “If the PPAs are canceled, penalty amount running into several crores of rupees have to be paid. If the new PPA is agreed then that amount, as well as the penalty towards the previous PPA, has to be paid adding to the huge loss for the board,” a senior board official told TNIE.

