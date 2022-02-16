Attukal: Pongala offerings in public places banned as part of Covid curbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Pongala festival shy of just a day, the temple trust authorities have said that Pandara Adupp, the main hearth, will be lit at 10.50am. Devotees can visit the temple following Covid protocols and this time around, like last year, the Pongala can be offered only at the homes of the devotees, as offering in public places and temple premises has been banned in the backdrop of the pandemic.

District administration declared a local holiday for the district on Thursday, in view of Pongala festival. This year’s Pongala will be held following all Covid protocols, just like last year’s, the temple trust authorities have said. The Pongala will be offered at 1.20 pm. The temple will open for the public at 5am as usual and entry will be following Covid protocols.

“Devotees are already coming to the temple. We have tied up with a hospital and the staff are checking the devotees who come to the temple. If they show symptoms, such as a spike in temperature, they will be given medical advice and will not be allowed in the temple,” said Ajith Kumar M A, joint secretary of Attukal Bhagavathi Temple Trust.

Only the ‘Pandara Ottam’ will be held and Kuttiyottam ritual will not be held this year. Other rituals in the temple are being held in accordance with Covid protocol. The district administration had issued guidelines for the Attukal Pongala festival earlier. Only a maximum of 1,500 devotees can be in temple at a given time.

Corporat ion to underta ke cleaning

The corporation will undertake the cleaning after the festival as usual. Apart from the over thousand corporation staff it has in its rolls, it has also roped in volunteers from NSS unit, Green Army and Student Police Cadets for its activities. Corporation will use its tipper lorries and autorickshaws for waste collection. The Tipper and Lorry Owners Association has also offered its lorries and tippers for free for the purpose.