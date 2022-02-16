Central Polytechnic College at Vattiyoorkavu gets major facelift

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Polytechnic College at Vattiyoorkavu got a major facelift as development works worth Rs 21 crore using various government funds have been completed. On Wednesday, Higher Education Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the laboratory block, extension of the library block, the boys’ toilet block and the sump with a storage capacity of 50,000 litres on the campus. These projects were completed with the financial assistance of Rs 5.9 crore from KIIFB.

The laboratory block includes mechanical, civil and electrical labs. “A total of Rs 12 crore have been spent from the plan fund of the state government to complete the construction of academic block I and II. Maintenance work of the hostel, main building, workshop and textile block have been completed at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore from the asset maintenance fund,” said Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth.

The Central Polytechnic College, established in 1958, was functioning in the building of the School of Arts here. In 1967, the college got its own building at Nettayam and shifted its operations there. Prasanth said steps have been taken by the state government to transform the college into a Centre of Excellence.

He also said that efforts are being made to expedite the plan for the construction of residential quarters and internal roads at a cost of Rs 13.27 crore and Rs 7.5 crore for the construction of a three-storey building for civil, electrical and mechanical departments.

Development work completed at a cost of Rs 21 crore

