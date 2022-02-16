Damaged walkway at Kovalam poses threat to tourists 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely a few months after the walkway at Kovalam beach was laid with new tiles, it has been damaged again. Residents and traders allege that the beach walkway got damaged due to improper planning and construction. The frequent sea erosion was also cited as one of the reasons for the damage.

Kovalam is one of the prime tourist destinations in the state. However, there has been a considerable dip in footfall owing to lack of basic facilities and the destruction of the beach due to strong sea waves. Recently, an incident was reported when a woman from Kottayam visited Kovalam to spend a weekend. The leisure trip soon turned into a bad experience when she lost her balance while walking along the beach walkway and fell as the portion she stepped on suddenly caved in. She was, however, rescued by the employees of a nearby restaurant. She escaped with minor injuries.

Though tourism officials claimed the walkway was repaired after a meeting with Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the vendors at the beach said the tiles are still broken. After the incident, a rope was tied near the area to warn people.

Jithin TV, a coconut vendor at Kovalam says, “Some construction works of the footpath were carried out earlier. However, it is back to its previous condition with a large portion of the footpath caved in. Due to decrease in the footfall, the business has been largely affected”.

Local traders at Kovalam said sea erosion has caused dents in their livelihoods. “As each year passes, the number of visitors is also declining. Unless the authorities concerned come up with a viable solution to protect the beach from frequent sea erosion, the beach can never be restored to its lost glory,” said the traders.

Meanwhile, A R Santosh Lal, the tourism department deputy director (Planning), said, “After a portion of the walkway caved in and a tourist was injured, steps were taken to rectify it. However, the damage was caused due to sea erosion. But we are looking for sustainable development activities so a permanent solution can be obtained. As part of this, a technical study was carried out along with the harbour engineering department. After which, a project worth Rs 8.35 crore was proposed, including the construction of a sea wall. However, a final decision is yet to be made by the government after choosing one among the three plans proposed by the harbour engineering department.”