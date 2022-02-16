For a dog-friendly Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation, which has been struggling to manage the growing stray dog population, is coming up with massive campaigns and initiatives to transform the capital into a stray dog-friendly city by alleviating the fear and ignorance among the citizens.

Spreading awareness on responsible ownership of pets, discouraging their abandonment, conducting more stray puppy adoption drives, building awareness on ABC programme and setting up designated points for feeding strays are among the various strategies being planned by the city corporation.

In addition, massive infrastructure development is under way to manage stray dogs. The civic body has given in-principle approval to set up a `4.15-crore multi-speciality veterinary hospital during the next financial year.

According to sources, the civic body in the upcoming budget is giving major thrust to stray dog-related initiatives and one of the major announcements would be to make the capital child-, women- and stray dog-friendly city.

A senior official of the corporation told TNIE that the bylaw relating to pet licensing is being finalised. “It’s being drafted with feedback from NGOs, animal lovers and dog breeders. Pet abandonment is a real issue and there is a lack of awareness among the residents on the ABC programme too. Awareness on responsible ownership is the key as abandonment of pet animals is one of the primary reasons for the growing stray dog population on the streets,” said the official.

The official said the draft bylaw would be finalised and would be sent for approval to the state government. “We don’t know how much time it would take for the state government to approve the bylaw,” the official added.

According to animal welfare organisations, an average of three pet animals are being abandoned everyday. As per estimates, there are around 20,000 stray dogs in the capital currently. It is learnt that the last time the civic body carried out a dog census was back in 2016 and since then, no effort was taken to carry out a census to find out the exact number of stray dog population here.

“One of our strategies is to conduct more puppy adoption camps. This would help curb the number of strays on the street. Recently, we planned one puppy adoption camp but owing to the pandemic situation, we had to cancel. The pandemic has put brakes on many of our efforts to conduct awareness campaigns and adoption events,” said the official.

Taking care of strays

B4.15 cr set aside by the corporation to set up a multi-speciality veterinary hospital

B18 lakh for renovating the ABC centre at Thiruvallam

Designated feeding points

The civic body has identified more than 150 points in various parts of the capital for feeding stray dogs. “Already, many animal lovers and NGOs are feeding stray animals. During lockdown, feeding animals had become more common. We want to create such a culture where dogs and people co-exist in a friendly manner,” said the official. Recently, many residents’ associations came up with complaints regarding stray dog menace in their locality seeking action from the civic body. “We need to be more inclusive towards strays and our efforts would focus on addressing all this fear and apprehensions among the residents and create more awareness among them on the ABC programme,” the official added.

ABC: More infrastructure in the pipeline

The corporation-owned ABC centre at Vandithadam in Thiruvallam, which has been under the scanner for not having adequate facilities, is undergoing massive renovation. According to officials, the project would be completed within two weeks. The civic body has roped in Kerala Agro Industries Corporation to set up 50 cages for keeping strays. “Renovation work worth B18 lakh is fast progressing at Thiruvallam. The closure of the facility has adversely affected the ABC programme. Around 50 cages worth B12 lakh would be installed soon at the facility. Now ABC is happening at our facility at Pettah and an average of 120-130 sterilisations are happening every month. Once the facility reopens at Thiruvallam, we would be able to do more,” said the official.

Nearly 12 members of the ABC team under the civic body would be sent for ABC management training at Ooty. “We are also planning to rope in NGOs for carrying out ABC programmes,” said the official. The corporation is also gearing up to set up a first-of-its-kind exclusive ABC centre-cum-multi-speciality veterinary hospital. The plan is to set up the facility on the lines of the multi-speciality hospital at Kozhikode. The DPR preparation is under way. The new facility would have the latest machinery, infrastructure and good team. The hospital will be set up at Thiruvallam.