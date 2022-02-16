Mobile agri mart to sell veggies sourced directly from farmers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) on Tuesday launched the first mobile agricultural market in the district. Additional District Magistrate E Muhammad Safeer inaugurated the mobile agricultural market at Kudappanakunnu Civil Station premises.

The market was organised under the leadership of VFPCK Pappanchani Swasraya Karshaka Samithi. Vegetables collected directly from farmers are sold at the market. Fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, beans, bananas and many other varieties are available.

Consumers can buy vegetables at cheaper prices as there are no mediators. On Tuesdays and Fridays, there will be an agricultural market in front of the Civil Station from 3 to 5pm. VFPCK district manager Shija Mathew, Deputy Manager Sindhu Kumari R, president Shiju R and other officials were also present.