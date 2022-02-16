Pinarayi to inaugurate new college

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College (Aided), under the aegis of Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust situated at Saigramam at Thonnakkal in March first week. The college is touted to have the largest physics lab in the state. The college has solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system to meet its needs. Soon, the institution will set up an observatory and weather forecasting centre inside the campus.

The college is disabled-friendly and ensures free lunch for every student through the Sainivedyam, the noon-meal facility arranged at Saigramam. The college will also facilitate campus requirements for the final year students from this year. Other courses in the college are BA English, Bcom Finance and BSc Physics. Dance classes also will be conducted for students every year. In addition to the regular clubs, there are five art centres, a music club and a social tourism club. Facilities are also provided to practice sports like football and table tennis.