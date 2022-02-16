Serial killer Rajendran taken to TN as part of probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Ambalamukku murder took suspect Rajendran to Tamil Nadu and collected evidences from various places, including his hideouts.

The police team took him to Anjugramam town in Kanyakumari district and Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district. It was in Anjugramam that Rajendran earlier lived, while he was arrested by Kerala Police from Kavalkinaru during the probe on murder case of Vineetha.

The sources said Rajendran stayed in a lodge at Kavalkinaru after fleeing Kerala post Vineetha’s murder. The probe team also visited Aralvaimozhi police station to collect the background details of Rajendran.