Two arrested with 25gm MDMA, ganja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojappura police arrested two men and seized 25gm of the psychotropic synthetic drug MDMA from them. The arrested are Kiran Kumar, 24, of Melamcode and Ananda Raj, 23, of Karumam. An undisclosed quantity of ganja was also recovered from them.

The police said the accused were engaged in drug peddling and sold the drug to many clients including students. City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said the duo travelled in their autorickshaw and sold the drug to customers. They were arrested during a vehicle search, the commissioner said. When the police tried to stop their vehicle, the accused attacked the cops.

However, they were taken into custody after a minor scuffle. The police said similar cases were registered against Ananda Raj under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Vizhinjam and Thiruvallam police stations. MDMA is considered a party drug, and its price may vary from Rs 3,000 to 20,000, depending on its quality.

On average, a gram of the seized MDMA could fetch Rs 5,000 in Thiruvananthapuram city. The commissioner said a detailed probe will be conducted to identify the links of the racket that supplied MDMA to the city. The accused were produced before the court and were later remanded in judicial custody