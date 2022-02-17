STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attukal Pongala: Devotees told to follow Covid norms

To enforce Covid protocol during the Attukal pongala festival, the police have issued a warning against offering pongala in public places.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees wearing masks particpate in the famed Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram

File photo of devotees wearing masks particpate in the famed Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  To enforce Covid protocol during the Attukal pongala festival, the police have issued a warning against offering pongala in public places. The sale of bricks and ‘kothumbu’ is also banned. 

City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said the procession, use of loudspeakers and distribution of food in public places have been banned. Devotees should offer Pongala in their houses and should avoid going to Attukal temple in groups, he said.

Traffic restrictions have also been put in place in and around the temple. Vehicle parking in the temple premise and traffic along the Bund road has been banned.Vehicles coming from Neyyattinkara and Kattakkada should park ahead of Karamana bridge and vehicles from Attingal and Kovalam sides should park near the bypass road. 

Comments

