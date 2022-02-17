STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attukal Pongala: Public rally allowed

Pongala to be held at homes today | Only 25 people, including priests, are allowed to attend

Published: 17th February 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A family residing near Attukal Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram making arrangements in front of their home on the eve of Pongala | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public procession of the deity of Attukal Devi temple as part of the pongala festival has been permitted by the government following relaxation of Covid norms. Collector Navjot Khosa issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. 

Earlier, the procession was not allowed in view of Covid spread. On Tuesday, the temple trust had made it clear that pongala should be held at homes and the government instruction of allowing 1,500 people on the temple premises cannot be implemented.

The order stated that the elephant procession with the deity can be taken out in full compliance with the standing instructions and permission of assistant forest conservator. Only 25 people, including priests, are allowed to attend. Participants in the procession must be RT-PCR negative within 72 hours of the test or should have Covid positive certificate if they had contracted the disease in the last three months.

As per the order, only official vehicles will be allowed to accompany the procession. Public escort vehicles, loudspeakers and announcement vehicles will not be allowed. Wayside worship or other rituals are also not allowed. Food or flowers should not be distributed along the way.

The order also stated that the police and organisers must ensure that devotees do not accompany the procession. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed the participants to strictly adhere to Covid protocols (mask, sanitizer, social distance) at all times.

Holiday in district
In view of Attukal pongala festival, collector Navjot Khosa has declared holiday for all government, semi-government and educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attukal Pongala Covid norms COVID 19
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp