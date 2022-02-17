Attukal Pongala: Public rally allowed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public procession of the deity of Attukal Devi temple as part of the pongala festival has been permitted by the government following relaxation of Covid norms. Collector Navjot Khosa issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier, the procession was not allowed in view of Covid spread. On Tuesday, the temple trust had made it clear that pongala should be held at homes and the government instruction of allowing 1,500 people on the temple premises cannot be implemented.

The order stated that the elephant procession with the deity can be taken out in full compliance with the standing instructions and permission of assistant forest conservator. Only 25 people, including priests, are allowed to attend. Participants in the procession must be RT-PCR negative within 72 hours of the test or should have Covid positive certificate if they had contracted the disease in the last three months.

As per the order, only official vehicles will be allowed to accompany the procession. Public escort vehicles, loudspeakers and announcement vehicles will not be allowed. Wayside worship or other rituals are also not allowed. Food or flowers should not be distributed along the way.

The order also stated that the police and organisers must ensure that devotees do not accompany the procession. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed the participants to strictly adhere to Covid protocols (mask, sanitizer, social distance) at all times.

Holiday in district

In view of Attukal pongala festival, collector Navjot Khosa has declared holiday for all government, semi-government and educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday.