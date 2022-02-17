STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala has 460 active leprosy patients

As many as 460 active leprosy patients are there in the state and all of them are undergoing treatment, says the statistics of the health department.

Published: 17th February 2022

Leprosy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 460 active leprosy patients are there in the state and all of them are undergoing treatment, says the statistics of the health department. The number of leprosy patients has come down considerably over the years because of the awareness campaigns and proper treatment protocols introduced by the health department. 

Health Minister Veena George said the state is moving ahead with the target of eradicating leprosy by 2025. “Our only request is not to neglect symptoms and get treated properly. Health department has introduced several campaigns to achieve this target.

Leprosy is curable even in advanced stages,” said Veena George. By undergoing a treatment for six to 12 months, leprosy can be cured. During 2021-22, the health department has identified 302 leprosy patients. In the previous year, 311 patients were identified and treated. Leprosy case detection and Sparsh leprosy awareness campaigns were effective in identifying new cases. 

When Covid surge created a hurdle for treatment, a campaign for self-determination of disease was launched. Eradication of Leprosy through Self-determination and Awareness in which services of doctors through E-Sanjivani portal to cure the disease identified self has also helped identify several new cases, said sources in health department.

