Muthukad releases shortfilm on YouTube 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Magician Gopinath Muthukad released ‘Disa Nakshatrangal’, a short film, on YouTube. The short film made by CETA Galaxy Trust — an Initiative by College Of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni — features its activities. It was released on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

Abhayakumar Nalukettil, an architect and alumni of the college, directed the short. Actor Mala Parvathy, who played a key role in the short film, was present at the release. Principal Jiji C V and CETA Galaxy Charitable Trust chairman Satheesh Kumar also attended. MP Sashi Tharoor said the initiative will help nurture a culture in which every individual can contribute to society. The short film features the life of a student from a financially backward family who dreams of better education. The short aims to bring out the stories of children who benefited from the welfare activities of CETA.

Link: youtube.com/watch?v=zkic9TNF184