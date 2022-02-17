STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muthukad releases shortfilm on YouTube 

Abhayakumar Nalukettil, an architect and alumni of the college, directed the short.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Gopinath Muthukad

Magician Gopinath Muthukad (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Magician Gopinath Muthukad released ‘Disa Nakshatrangal’, a short film, on YouTube. The short film made by CETA Galaxy Trust — an Initiative by College Of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni — features its activities. It was released on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. 

Abhayakumar Nalukettil, an architect and alumni of the college, directed the short. Actor Mala Parvathy, who played a key role in the short film, was present at the release. Principal Jiji C V and CETA Galaxy Charitable Trust chairman Satheesh Kumar also attended. MP Sashi Tharoor said the initiative will help nurture a culture in which every individual can contribute to society. The short film features the life of a student from a financially backward family who dreams of better education. The short aims to bring out the stories of children who benefited from the welfare activities of CETA. 

Link: youtube.com/watch?v=zkic9TNF184

