Sudhakaran to release Congress' party diary

State Congress president K Sudhakaran will release this year’s party diary at Indira Bhavan on Thursday at 11 am where Opposition leader V D Satheesan will receive the first copy.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:18 AM

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The strides made during the country’s freedom struggle and peoples’ liberation movement held across the world with facts and figures have been included in the diary. State Congress vice-president V T Balram will preside over the programme which will be attended by senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Sudhakaran has also called an emergency meeting of the party executive committee meeting on Friday at 10.30 am at Indira Bhavan which will see its members, permanent invitees and district Congress chiefs attending it.

The short-listing of district committee office-bearers and state secretaries is being sorted out by Sudhakaran and Satheesan which is expected to be finalised in a weeks’ time. State Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather had submitted a panel of women leaders’ names to the two leaders to be considered for the organisational revamping.

