CPM looks to cash in as middle class, religious minorities move closer to party

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has observed an emerging trend of religious minorities and the middle class drawing closer to the party. The Work Report to be presented before the CPM state conference to begin on March 1, reportedly discusses such a trend, with the two-day party secretariat meet which began on Thursday starting to prepare the report.

The report which touches upon the recent political and organisational developments will also contain the party’s own observations about the state government. The functioning of the second Pinarayi government had come under heavy fire at all the district conferences. The functioning of the state police is hence also expected to find a place in the report.

“There’s a favourable approach towards the party among the religious minorities and the middle class. The disciplinary action taken by the state committee against senior leader from Alappuzha G Sudhakaran could be part of the report,” said sources.

Recently the CPM central committee had asked the Kerala CPM to woo more minorities into the party fold. The central leadership is of the view that new cadres from religious minorities including the Muslim community should be nurtured as leaders. Similar actions should also be taken to woo people from the Christian belt.